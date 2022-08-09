Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department reverses lower court ruling

Fourth Department reverses lower court ruling

Defense seeks cell phone information

By: Bennett Loudon August 9, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a lower court decision. That denied access to information on the cell phone of a man whose vehicle collided with a school bus.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo