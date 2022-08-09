Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat

Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat

By: The Associated Press August 9, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was jailed Monday after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man, “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo