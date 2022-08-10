Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL CASEY August 10, 2022 0

Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time ...

