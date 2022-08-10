Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Minority Bar Association awards set for Sept. 15

Minority Bar Association awards set for Sept. 15

Tickets on sale until Sept. 1

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2022 0

The Minority Bar Foundation Inc. will host its annual awards ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 15, at Patrick’s Rooftop, 500 Pearl St., Buffalo.

