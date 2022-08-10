Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 2, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 2, 2022        88 14420 MICHAELS, JUSTIN M to SZUDZIK, BRYCE et ano Property Address: 6084/3 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12700 Page: 0191 Tax Account: 084.01-1-27./403 Full Sale Price: $75,000.00 14445 MONROE COUNTY OF to DENKER, MATTHEW J Property Address: 216 EAST MAPLE AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12700 ...

