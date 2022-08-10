Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 2, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 2, 2022       103 NOT PROVIDED GIBBONS, JEREMY Property Address: 37 LOST FEATHER DRIVE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450, PERINTON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $78,700.00 KEARNS, BARBARA & KEARNS, BRENDA Property Address: 37 LARCHBRIAR DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,000.00 ROGERS, CURTIS C Property Address: 300 SUNSET STREET, , NY ...

