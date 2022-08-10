Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New Hampshire firm buys West Ridge Road property

By: Patty Remmell Kevin Oklobzija August 10, 2022 0

The West Ridge Road home of Sleep Number has been sold to a real estate investment firm based in New Hampshire. Shapiro Rochester Associates LLC, an affiliate of Shapiro Properties Associates LLC of Westmoreland, N.H., purchased the property at 2443 West Ridge Rd. in Greece for $4,025,000 from ECC Ridge Road, LLC of Indianapolis. The deed was ...

