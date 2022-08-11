Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Upscale apartments planned for Amazon neighborhood in Ogden

Upscale apartments planned for Amazon neighborhood in Ogden

By: Patty Remmell Kevin Oklobzija August 11, 2022 0

Daniel Thomas Jr. began his career in real estate by flipping houses, and then he transitioned to building houses. Now, with a townhome development nearing completion in Chili, he’s ready to embark on his next venture: an upscale apartment community on Manitou Road in the town of Ogden. Thomas, through his company, Taouk Development, has plans to ...

