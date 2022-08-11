Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 3, 2022          104 NOT PROVIDED ANNESE, JOSEPH & ANNESE, KATELYN Property Address: 6 GLADBROOK ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: PREMIUM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $317,250.00 HUFF, MARY A & HUFF, ROBERT L Property Address: 250 CHEESE FACTORY ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $260,500.00 PRESTIGIACOMO, JOSEPH Property Address: 233 EAST HENRIETTA ...

