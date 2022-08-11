Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY Attorney General

By: The Associated Press August 11, 2022 0

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A Christian pastor in western New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state's attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence. In the letter sent on Aug. 3, Attorney General Letitia James ...

