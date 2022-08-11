Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / U.S. key 30-year mortgage rate jumps back over 5%, now 5.22%

U.S. key 30-year mortgage rate jumps back over 5%, now 5.22%

By: The Associated Press August 11, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared this week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate jumped back over 5%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the 30-year rate rose to 5.22% from 4.99% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 2.87% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, ...

