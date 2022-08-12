Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party

Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2022 0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo