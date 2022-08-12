Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Summary judgment: 2006905 Ontario Inc. v. Goodrich Aerospace Canada Ltd

August 12, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Summary judgment Motion to renew – Discovery 2006905 Ontario Inc. v. Goodrich Aerospace Canada Ltd. CA 21-01044 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages for fraud arising from failed negotiations regarding the renewal of a contract to supply parts. After depositions and other discovery ...

