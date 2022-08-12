Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Transfer of property: Matter of Cora A. Alsante

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Transfer of property Power of attorney – Gifts – Compensation for caregiving Matter of Cora A. Alsante CA 20-01422 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondents appealed from an order that denied their motion for summary judgment dismissing the petition. The respondents are two of 12 of the decedent’s ...

