Home / News / Lawsuit over car dealership sale dismissed

Lawsuit over car dealership sale dismissed

Van Bortel wanted to buy Henderson Ford

By: Bennett Loudon August 12, 2022 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Rochester-area auto dealer accusing Ford Motor Co. of breach of contract and discrimination.

