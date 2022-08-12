Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 4, 2022      80 14420 CARPENTER, THOMAS to RICHARDSON, CAROL Property Address: 2941 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12701 Page: 0591 Tax Account: 040.01-1-19.13 Full Sale Price: $650,000.00 TOROK, PETER Z to ARENA, BRITTNI M et ano Property Address: 101 DELAINA ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12701 Page: 0579 Tax Account: 054.01-1-87 Full ...

