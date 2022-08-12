Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 26, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MCCORKLE, JOHN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCDONALD, BARRINGTON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCGRIFF, RONNIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MOBLEY, JOHNNIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MONTGOMERY, DONALD Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER ODUM, CHARLIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PH REALTY CAPITAL LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo