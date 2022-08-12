Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 4, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 4, 2022        92 NOT PROVIDED BRINSON, EDWARD G Property Address: 1 ALDEN GLEN DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: VELOCITY COMMERCIAL CAPITAL, LLC Amount: $363,750.00 COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY & COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Property Address: 650 WHITNEY ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $3,152,645.73 MILLER, MICHAEL S Property Address: ...

