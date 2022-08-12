Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY scraps word 'inmate' in state law

NY scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law

By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN August 12, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word "inmate" and replace it with "incarcerated person" to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma of being in jail. Prison reform advocates have said the term ...

