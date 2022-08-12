Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State to begin accepting applications for retail cannabis dispensaries at month’s end

By: Andrea Deckert August 12, 2022 0

The Office of Cannabis Management will begin accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary on Aug. 25, the state agency announced this week.   Applicants will be able to access the application portal for a CAURD license on New York State Business Express beginning on that date. The application window will close on Sept. 26.  CAURD is a key ...

