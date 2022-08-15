Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Law Clerk (Term Appointment) United States District Court Buffalo or Rochester, New York

Law Clerk (Term Appointment) United States District Court Buffalo or Rochester, New York The United States District Court for the Western District of New York is seeking a term law clerk who will perform work for all judges of the Court, but report directly to the Chief Judge. Law clerks provide the Court with procedural and ...

