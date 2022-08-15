Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 5, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 5, 2022            66 14420 HART, JOSEPH P et ano to HART, CHARLES P et al Property Address: 82 SHERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12702 Page: 0161 Tax Account: 054.18-2-39 Full Sale Price: $1.00 NERI, ROD to SEPANIAK, CRYSTAL J et ano Property Address: 1271 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

