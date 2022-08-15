Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Americans with Disabilities Act: Calcano v. Swarovski N. Am. Ltd.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Americans with Disabilities Act Failure to state a claim – Standing Calcano v. Swarovski N. Am. Ltd. 20-1552-cv(L) Judges Livingston, Lohier, and Park Background: The visually impaired plaintiffs sued the defendant stores under the Americans with Disabilities Act for failing to carry braille gift cards. All five complaints are identical and all ...

