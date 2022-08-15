Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Upcoming Foreclosures as of August 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 104 Miller Ave Blasdell 14219 08/15/2022 10:00 AM N/A $116,930.97 100 Tyler St Rochester 14621 08/15/2022 10:00 AM N/A N/A 103 Autumn Chapel Way ...

