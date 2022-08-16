Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brighton has nation's 'hottest' real estate ZIP Code

Brighton has nation’s ‘hottest’ real estate ZIP Code

By: Patty Remmell Kevin Oklobzija August 16, 2022 0

ZIP Code 14618 was named the hottest ZIP Code in America in the annual metrics study by Realtor.com.

