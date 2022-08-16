Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Pre-answer motion to dismiss: Bihary v. Zoning Board of Appeals of City of Buffalo

Fourth Department – Pre-answer motion to dismiss: Bihary v. Zoning Board of Appeals of City of Buffalo

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pre-answer motion to dismiss Article 78 – Demurrer Bihary v. Zoning Board of Appeals of City of Buffalo CA 21-01075 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioners installed a driveway on a portion of their residential property without obtaining the necessary permits from the respondent or the required variance ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo