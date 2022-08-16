Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 8, 2022        124 NOT PROVIDED ABBONDANZA LLC Property Address: 91 ARMBRUSTER ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: KENNEDY, JOSEPH E Amount: $190,000.00 ABED, KARIM Property Address: 1438 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: MARCHIONI, JOHN D Amount: $50,000.00 BURROWS, DOUGLAS W & BURROWS, TRACY R Property Address: 26 THORNCLIFF ROAD, OGDEN NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST ...

