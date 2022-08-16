Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Phillips Lytle adds boutique firm

Phillips Lytle adds boutique firm

Serotte Reich PLLC joins Phillips Lytle

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2022 0

Serotte Reich PLLC, a boutique immigration law firm based in Buffalo, has joined Phillips Lytle LLP.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo