Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – ERISA : McQuilin v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.

Second Circuit – ERISA : McQuilin v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Exhaustion of administrative remedies McQuilin v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. 21-1514 Judges Walker, Calabresi, and Cabranes Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his lawsuit seeking long term disability benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The district court found that he failed to exhaust his disability ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo