Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election

Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election

By: The Associated Press HALELUYA HADERO August 17, 2022 0

Backed by the grassroots labor group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., workers of another warehouse filed a petition on Tuesday for an election in upstate New York in the hopes of a similar outcome. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board said the petition was filed for ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo