Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court cancels $20,000 award

Appeals court cancels $20,000 award

Prison officials had qualified immunity

By: Bennett Loudon August 17, 2022 0

A federal appeals court has reversed a jury verdict and a $20,000 award of damages for a prison inmate who complained of overcrowding. Plaintiff Ellis Walker sued prison officials in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. The jury awarded him the money “for mental and emotional injury for his imprisonment in overcrowded conditions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo