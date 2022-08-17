Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Franklin

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Mere disagreement over strategy – Unduly harsh sentence People v. Franklin KA 16-00442 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of multiple counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. He argues that he was denied effective assistance of counsel and that ...

