Fourth Department – Serious injury: Gonzalez v. McCarver, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Serious injury 14-month gap in treatment – Self-care Gonzalez v. McCarver, et al. CA 21-00621 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking to recover damages for a rear-end collision between the parties’ vehicles. The plaintiffs appealed from an order that granted a cross motion for ...

