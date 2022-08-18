Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Letro law firm moves

New office is at 237 Main St. in Buffalo

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2022 0

The Law Offices of Francis M. Letro has announced that the firm has relocated to new office space in Buffalo.

