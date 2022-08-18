Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 28, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT WAMSLEY, KENNETH 376 WESTFILLED STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: RELIANT COMMUNUTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $27,396.56 WASHINGTON, MARIAH 194 ALBEMARLE STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: WILLIAM ILECKI ESQ Amount: $3,228.80 WOODLEY, WENDY R 3375 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ESL ...

