Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 27, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 27, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARTUSEK, MICHAEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,922.00 CASTRO, EMELYS GOMEZ Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $23,005.45 CHICK, ERIC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,997.77 KENDRICK, JAMES R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,525.20 MATTHEWS, ADRIEN D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,851.61 MATTHEWS, ADRIEN D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,253.60 PAULINO, JAMES C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,459.42 LIEN RELEASE DONK, LAWRENCE J Favor: USA/IRS LINCOURT, COREY A Favor: USA/IRS LINCOURT, COREY A Favor: USA/IRS LINCOURT, COREY A Favor: USA/IRS PRINCE, JACOB ...

