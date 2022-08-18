Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 12, 2022       91 NOT PROVIDED 1006 SPLYMOUTH LLC Property Address: 1006-1008 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $146,175.00 MAWHINNEY, JANET & POLLOCK, RYAN Property Address: 1 BLUE MOUNTAIN DRIVE, HILTON, NY 14468, PARMA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,000.00 PRIDE MARK HOMES INC Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo