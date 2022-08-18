Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Robbery conviction reversed

Robbery conviction reversed

Judge denied request for adjournment

By: Bennett Loudon August 18, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a robbery conviction and granted a new trial. Defendant Randy Reeves was convicted in September 2016 of first-degree robbery in state Supreme Court in Queens before Justice Deborah Stevens Modica. In a decision released Tuesday, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Second Department, reversed the conviction “on the law and ...

