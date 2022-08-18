Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rushdie’s attacker indicted, expected to appear in NY court

Rushdie’s attacker indicted, expected to appear in NY court

By: The Associated Press August 18, 2022 0

A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo