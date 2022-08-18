Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Possession of firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence: United States v. Pastore

Second Circuit – Possession of firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence: United States v. Pastore

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Possession of firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence Categorical crime of violence – Attempted murder United States v. Pastore 18-2482(L) Judges Walker, Sullivan, and Nathan Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction on charges that included attempted murder in aid of racketeering and possession of a firearm in furtherance of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo