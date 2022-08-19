Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Against the weight of evidence: People v. Jones

Fourth Department – Against the weight of evidence: People v. Jones

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Against the weight of evidence Partial fingerprint match People v. Jones KA 17-01711 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary. The police found several fingerprints located on a piece of paper near the point of entry. A police department fingerprint examiner analyzed the evidence ...

