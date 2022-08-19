Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Attempted murder: People v. Hill

Fourth Department – Attempted murder: People v. Hill

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted murder Against the weight of evidence People v. Hill KA 19-02142 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted murder, two counts of burglary, robbery and attempted robbery. The conviction arose from a burglary and robbery that occurred at the residence of a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo