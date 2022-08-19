Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: New York Bar on lawyers’ obligations to protect client data on a hard drive

Legal Loop: New York Bar on lawyers’ obligations to protect client data on a hard drive

By: Nicole Black August 19, 2022 0

Technology offers many benefits. If you read my column regularly, you already know that. Technology provides nearly limitless options for lawyers seeking to run their law firms and practice law more effectively. Mobile and cloud computing enable access to your law firm’s data from just about anywhere using an internet-enabled device. Digital evidence makes trial ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo