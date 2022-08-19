Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Long Island investor spends over $1 million on 15 rental properties

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 19, 2022 0

A real estate investor from Long Island has completed the purchase and financing for 15 residential rental properties in the city of Rochester. Madenbury Holdings, LLC, with an address in the Nassau County hamlet of Levittown, paid $1,064,000 for the mix of one-, two- and three-family houses in various parts of the city. Dominick Kerr is ...

