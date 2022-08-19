Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 30 & Aug. 1-2, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 30 & Aug. 1-2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 30, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC Powers of Attorney Recorded August 1, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC MOVSKY, BARBARA R Appoints: MOVSKY, RICHARD G REISS, ROBERT A Appoints: REISS, KATHLEEN A TASCIONE, JOSEPH J Appoints: TASCIONE, BETSY J TASCIONE, NOREEN S Appoints: TASCIONE, BETSY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo