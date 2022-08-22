Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Child custody: Kennel v. Trusty

August 22, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Modification of prior order – Change in circumstances Kennel v. Trusty CAF 20-01429 Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County Background: The petitioner sought to amend a prior custody order that awarded the joint custody of the subject child with physical placement with the mother. The mother now appeals from ...

