Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. King

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable suspicion Defendant’s prior history – High-crime area People v. King KA 18-02104 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He argues that tangible evidence seized ought to have been suppressed as the police lacked reasonable ...

