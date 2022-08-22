Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded August 3-4-5, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded August 3-4-5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 3, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GIONNI FAM LE 6 ETHEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - DAVIS, DEZMONDE S 6 ETHEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - HEADZ UP BARBER LOUNGE 1162 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DAVIS, DEZMINDI 6 ETHEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo