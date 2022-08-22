Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 28-29, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 28-29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 28, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CANNON & NOTO ENTERPRISES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $547,827.28 GUSTAFSON, TODD W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,733.00 OSTRANDER, DIANNE E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $31,371.57 TURNER, TASHA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $58,022.35 LIEN RELEASE LOCKE, BARRIE W Favor: USA/IRS WESTGATE NURSING HOME INC Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN CENTRAL PA EQUITIES 35 LLC Favor: HENRIETTA BUILDING SUPPLIES INC Amount: $494,068.59 1 RIVERTON WAY, WEST HENRIETTA ...

