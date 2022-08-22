Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 29 & August 3-4, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 29 & August 3-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 29, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC RICHARDS, CHARLOTTE Appoints: RICHARDS, GERALD E RICHARDS, GERALD E Appoints: RICHARDS, CHARLOTTE ROUNDPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING CORPORATION Appoints: FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORP Powers of Attorney Recorded August 3, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY COLEMAN, PATRICIA Appoints: COLEMAN, JAMES US SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP US ...

